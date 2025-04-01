Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo dress to the nines for David Beckham's lavish early 50th birthday party as NFL & NBA icons Tom Brady & Shaquille O'Neal join a host of other Inter Miami superstars to celebrate with MLS club's co-owner
Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal were among the guests at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi & Antonela enjoy night out
- Attended Beckham's early birthday bash
- NFL & NBA royalty also present