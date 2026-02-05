Liam Rosenior accuses Arsenal of lack of respect after X-rated outburst ahead of Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final defeat

Rosenior told reporters: ‘It wasn't the players. I'm respectful. When you warm up, you have your half, the other team have their half.

"I've never asked my team or my coaches to encroach on the opposition's territory. In that moment, I didn't think it was right where they were operating.

"They were affecting my lads' warm-up and my staff's warm-up. So, I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half.

"I'm not here to have mind games. It's just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too.

"There are certain etiquettes in football. I always try to be as respectful as possible. I always want to win. I've never asked my coaches. I don't have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club.

"A fantastic manager, Mikel Arteta, I've got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn't think that respect was shown to my team."

