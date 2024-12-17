'Let's see if they win this one' - FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar a chance for Kylian Mbappe & Real Madrid's French stars to erase painful Doha memories, says Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim
Real Madrid will be in action against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup final to be held at Lusail Stadium, two years after 2022 World Cup final.
- Kylian Mbappe's France were defeated by Argentina in a penalty shootout back then.
- Real Madrid will take on Mexico's Pachuca in the final on Wednesday.