Leeds crowned champions! Daniel Farke's side officially win the Championship after 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle as Whites pip Burnley to trophy

Manor Solomon's stoppage time winner ensured Leeds United pipped Burnley to the Championship title on a dramatic final day of the regular season.

  • Leeds & Burnley finish level on points
  • Clarets beat Millwall 3-1 to go top of Championship
  • Solomon's late winner sends title to Leeds
