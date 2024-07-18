Kyle Walker Annie Kilner Lauryn Goodman 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lauryn Goodman sports 'KW' necklace during Kyle Walker courtroom battle – with Man City & England defender fighting child maintenance case with ex-mistress while bidding to save marriage to Annie Kilner

Kyle WalkerManchester CityShowbizEnglandPremier League

Kyle Walker’s ex-mistress Lauryn Goodman turned up to their latest courtroom battle, in a child maintenance case, sporting a ‘KW’ necklace.

  • Full-back suffered Euro 2024 final heartache
  • Straight into legal dispute with former flame
  • Building bridges with his long-term partner
