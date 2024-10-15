Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy return for Lionesses after injury but Niamh Charles and Khiara Keating miss out as Sarina Wiegman names England squad to face Germany and South Africa
Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy are set to make their Lionesses returns this month after both missed England's July fixtures due to injury.
- England squad named for October friendlies
- James & Wubben-Moy return after injury
- Keating & Charles among those to drop out