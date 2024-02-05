Lauren Hemp and Man City all that stand in Chelsea’s way as England star continues to show why the Cityzens need to stave off Barcelona interest

The Lionesses' forward is in superb form right now, helping to make her side a genuine Women's Super League title contender

As the clock ticked into the 82nd minute, Manchester City must’ve worried that their Women’s Super League title challenge was going to suffer another unwanted setback. The Cityzens have been talked up by many this season, but they’ve been doused in cold water a few times along the way, leaving Chelsea in pole position. On Sunday, it looked like Leicester were going to be the next team to put the flames out.

But then Lauren Hemp, somehow, in rather unorthodox fashion, stoked the fire. She fizzed the ball into Bunny Shaw on the right wing, darted into the box, and when the Jamaica international delivered her cross, Hemp adjusted to backheel the ball into the bottom corner on the volley and finally break the deadlock. “I’ve just managed to see it again. I think it’s outstanding. It’s one of the best goals I've seen,” City head coach Gareth Taylor said after the game.

It’s been eight years since City last won the WSL title, but for a brief moment on Sunday, until Chelsea’s win over Everton later that evening, they were top of the pile. With others faltering, Taylor’s side appear to be the biggest obstacle between the reigning champions and a fifth successive league triumph. Central to that is Hemp and her truly wonderful form.