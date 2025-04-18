'Last time didn't go so well!' - Inter star Alessandro Bastoni admits he 'doesn't know' how to prepare for Lamine Yamal battle in Champions League semi-final against Barcelona
Alessandro Bastoni says Inter will have to be at their very best to overcome Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final.
- Inter to face Barcelona in Champions League semi-finals
- Bastoni set to square off against Spain wonderkid Yamal
- Winner of tie will take on Arsenal or PSG in the final