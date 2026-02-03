Lamine Yamal makes massive announcement on his Barcelona future after receiving special award

The youngster is already planning on staying put, telling those at the 78th Mundo Deportivo Gala when asked about his future: “I hope I can stay here forever, where I enjoy every day, at the best club and in the best city in the world.” He previously stated back in 2024: “I want to stay at Barca forever, I want to be a legend.”

Yamal was introduced at the MD Gala - where he picked up a special award - as “already being one of the best in the world”, with a runner-up finish being secured in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote. The expectation is that he will go on to land multiple Golden Balls.

The talented teenager will be setting lofty targets of that ilk, with there a desire on his part to adopt a similar mindset to all-time greats Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - two evergreen performers that have retained a relentless pursuit of perfection.

Yamal insists that he will not be resting on laurels, despite all that he has already achieved, with there always another target to be chased down. He said when asked to pick out his highlight of 2025-26: “My best moment this season? Now the best is yet to come! The important thing is coming.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!