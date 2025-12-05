Getty Images Sport
Lamine Yamal voted La Liga Player of the Month after glittering displays for Barcelona
Yamal delivered a dominant run of form across Barcelona’s four La Liga fixtures in November, scoring against Elche, Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves while adding two assists in the Catalan side’s emphatic win over Athletic Club. Yamal’s standout moments included a two-assist display on Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou and another goal-and-assist performance against Alaves to close out the month.
Yamal's decisive impact in each fixture reinforced the sense that he had fully rediscovered rhythm and confidence after a previously difficult period. The 18-year-old explosive contributions helped Barcelona win every league match during the month, propelling him past rivals including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the final vote for La Liga's Player of the Month for November.
Yamal helps Barcelona get back on top of La Liga standings
Barcelona’s strong domestic form was driven in large part by Yamal’s resurgence, placing the Catalans at the top of the La Liga table after 15 rounds. His performances helped calm concerns following a difficult El Clasico loss, which left them five points off Real Madrid, and demonstrated his ability to shoulder responsibility at a critical moment.
Yamal bagged six goals and assists in four games
Yamal’s final November tally of three goals and three assists extended his league-leading creative total to eight assists, underlining a level of productivity rare for a player still in his teens. He had already shown flashes of elite output earlier in the season, but November marked his most consistent stretch yet, with decisive contributions in every match.
Yamal crucial for Barcelona's crucial winter period
Barcelona now prepare for a tricky away trip to Real Betis, where Yamal’s creativity will again be central to their approach against a top-five opponent. His form will also be crucial as the club shifts focus back to the Champions League, hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in a match vital to maintaining momentum across competitions.
