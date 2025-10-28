Getty Images Sport
Lamine Yamal is only going at 50% as Barcelona star's injury struggles hindering movement and shooting ability, says doctor
Yamal battling pubalgia as fitness concerns mount
Barcelona’s teenage sensation is playing through significant discomfort as he battles pubalgia, a chronic groin injury that has limited his effectiveness in recent weeks. The issue, which causes persistent pain in the pubic region, is said to have reduced the forward’s mobility and explosiveness, traits that define his game.
Yamal appeared visibly restricted in movement and reluctant to shoot as Barca suffered a 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to medical experts, the pain associated with pubalgia can fluctuate in intensity but often worsens during high-intensity matches, precisely the kind of fixtures where Barcelona need Yamal’s creativity most. The youngster’s physical limitations have been increasingly noticeable this month, prompting concern within both Barcelona and the Spanish national team camps. Club doctors are reportedly managing his workload carefully to avoid aggravating the condition further.
- Getty Images Sport
Doctor explains Yamal’s condition
Speaking to El Larguero, renowned sports traumatologist Dr. Ripoll offered insight into Yamal’s physical struggles, describing pubalgia as a “disabling” condition that significantly reduces athletic performance.
"It is an injury that is frankly difficult to treat. It's characterised by pain that reduces the player's ability to move and shoot by almost 50%, which is exactly what we saw in El Clasico," Dr. Ripoll explained.
“He hardly shoots at goal, he has difficulty moving, he constantly stretches… It’s a disabling pain that allows the player to participate in matches but keeps him from his best level and significantly diminishes his performance.”
Ripoll further clarified that while the injury does not involve structural joint damage, it can take weeks or even months to fully heal if not managed correctly. His assessment confirms what many Barcelona supporters have observed that Yamal, while still playing, is far from his peak physical condition.
Carvajal’s latest setback adds to Madrid’s injury woes
Dr. Ripoll also commented on the injury sustained by Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal, who suffered another setback to his right knee, the same one that sidelined him for much of last season. Madrid announced that the defender is dealing with a “loose body” in the joint, a condition that can cause swelling, pain, and in serious cases, mechanical locking.
“It’s a piece of the joint surface, normally cartilage and bone, that comes loose and moves uncontrollably inside the joint,” Ripoll said. "In very serious cases, can cause a blockage, which is quite serious for a joint. It depends on the size of the player and the amount of space left in the joint. If the space is in the joint's weight-bearing area, the problem will be more serious."
The 33-year-old's recurring injury leaves Madrid short on the right flank once again, with options like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has only recently recovered from a muscle injury, and Fede Valverde expected to provide cover. The defender’s absence could also impact Spain’s national setup, where both he and Yamal are regular call-ups - a concern ahead of next month’s international fixtures.
- Getty Images Sport
El Clasico chaos: Brawl, tension, and fallout
The injury talk followed a chaotic post-match scene at the Santiago Bernabeu, where tempers flared between players from both sides. Carvajal confronted Yamal moments after the final whistle, allegedly telling him: “You speak too much. Speak now.”
The exchange stemmed from Yamal’s pre-match Twitch comments in which he jokingly claimed “Real Madrid steal”, remarks that reportedly angered several Los Blancos players. A heated confrontation ensued, with Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham also involved before officials intervened to separate the teams.
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong later defended his young teammate, accusing Madrid players of overreacting and “trying to provoke” the 18-year-old. No disciplinary action has been taken so far, though the incident has sparked debate across Spain about professionalism and mutual respect between senior and emerging stars.
The defeat leaves the Catalan giants five points behind Madrid in the La Liga standings, and with Yamal struggling for full fitness, Hansi Flick faces a major challenge to reignite his side’s attacking spark ahead of their next fixtures.
Advertisement