Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami - CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: LAFC lean into pressure ahead of Champions Cup quarterfinal vs Inter Miami

Major League SoccerCONCACAF Champions CupLos Angeles FCInter Miami CF

The MLS side showcases player's motivation to lift the Champions Cup ahead of its anticipated clash against Inter Miami

  • Video showcases LAFC players' motivation for high-stakes matches
  • Club emphasizes desire to win trophies as key factor
  • LAFC have a 1-0 aggregate lead going into second leg
