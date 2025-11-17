+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, and the Portland Timbers reportedly weighing offer for Club América star Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas’ standout form with Club América has put him on the radar of several MLS clubs. Fresh off a strong Apertura 2025, the USMNT winger is drawing interest from LA Galaxy, Atlanta United, and the Portland Timbers, who see an opening to lure América’s top star back to the league where he began his career. The 27-year-old has five goals and three assists in 10 appearances this season.

    MLS clubs circle América’s standout winger

    The three teams are reportedly closely scouting Zendejas and evaluating whether to move for him in the upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konu.  His consistency with América this season has elevated his value and renewed MLS interest.

    Familiar territory for Zendejas

    Before becoming a key figure in Liga MX, Zendejas came up through FC Dallas’ academy and debuted professionally in MLS. Though he previously declined opportunities to return, the door has never been fully shut. During MLS All-Star week in July, he acknowledged the possibility, but stressed he was happy with Las Aguilas

    “Obviously, I miss home… [MLS] is a goal for me, but I'm happy where I'm at right now,” he said. “They treat me good… I’m in a very good spot, and hopefully I’ll look to MLS down the road.”

    His current form with América

    Zendejas, 27, is delivering one of his most complete seasons in Mexico and remains a core piece in André Jardine’s system. His one-on-one ability, versatility on the wings, and steady production have made him the face of América’s attack this season.

    Playoffs ahead

    America kick off a highly anticipated Liga MX quarterfinal on Nov. 26 against Monterrey. 