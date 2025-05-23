This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@Atlante 'Promotion is active' - La Federación Mexicana de Futbol asserts following lawsuit from Liga de Expansión Clubs Liga MX Promotion was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with the initial promise that it would return after six tournaments. Ten Liga de Expansión clubs have officially taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS has yet to confirm whether it will take on the case

The last team to be relegated was Jaguares de Chiapas in 2017 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱