'D*ckhead' - Kylian Mbappe's X-rated referee rant revealed as frustrated Real Madrid superstar labels officials 'clowns' during Valencia victory
Mbappe frustrated during La Liga clash at the Mestalla
Title-chasing Real entered the break of their La Liga clash with Valencia locked at 0-0. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had been far from their best in the opening 45 minutes and were in danger of dropping more precious points.
Mbappe, who is a demanding character, sought explanations at the interval as to why Los Blancos had been denied one run on goal. He took issue with an offside call that went against Real, with the fourth official being approached when heading down the tunnel.
What Mbappe said during X-rated exchange with officials
Spanish broadcaster DAZN captured Mbappe saying to the official in question: “How can he be offside? I demand an explanation.” The fourth official responded with: “We'll discuss it inside.” Mbappe headed towards the dressing room, but bellowed back: “So let's go home. Why aren't you coming?” Visibly annoyed, the 27-year-old then uttered “d*ckhead” in French.
Before heading back out for the second half, Mbappe approached the fourth official again. He said: “You tell me we're going to talk about it inside, we're inside, why aren't you explaining it to me?” With no response forthcoming, Los Blancos’ No.10 turned to countryman Eduardo Camavinga and muttered in French: “These referees are such clowns, bro.”
Mbappe frustrated with Champions League failings
Mbappe has cut a frustrated figure over recent weeks. He was less than impressed at seeing Real suffer a 4-2 defeat at Benfica that dropped them into the Champions League knockout phase play-offs - with Jose Mourinho’s side set to be faced again at that stage of elite European competition.
Mbappe said after seeing Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin compound Madrid’s misery when he scored a header in the 98th minute: “It isn't about quality, and it isn't about tactics. It's about having more desire than your opponent.
“You could see that everything was on the line for Benfica, and you couldn't see that for us, and that's a problem. Before the game, both teams had something to play for: us being in the top eight, and Benfica being among the 24. We saw it from Benfica, but you didn't see it from us.
“I don't have a clear explanation. It wasn't the same [at Benfica] as against Villarreal, and that's a problem. We aren't being consistent in our play. We have to solve that. We can't do it one day, and then not another. A team of champions doesn't do that. We have two more games, and that hurts a bit. We wanted to have time in February to work on our play, and instead we'll play the play-offs.”
Prolific Mbappe leading Real Madrid's title challenge
While Mbappe has been disappointed with collective efforts at times, he has taken his goal tally for 2025-26 to 38 through 31 appearances. He was on target in a 2-0 win over Valencia, taking him to 82 in total for Los Blancos.
Arbeloa is backing the French superstar to chase down Cristiano Ronaldo’s record tally of 450 goals at the Bernabeu He has said: “We thought we wouldn't see anything like Cristiano, but [Mbappe] is on track. Right now he's the best player in the world for sure.
“What Cristiano did looked like something out of this world and impossible to match, as if nobody could come close. Kylian has a long path, because Cris was here for many years. But Kylian has the qualities to follow his path. You never know. If anyone can do it, it's Kylian.”
Madrid, who sit one point adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in La Liga's title race, will be back in action on Saturday when welcoming Real Sociedad to the Bernabeu - with Mbappe hoping to avoid more arguments with the match officials there.
