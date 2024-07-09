'There's a real Kylian Mbappe problem' - Didier Deschamps warned France captain is 'only at 50%' as World Cup winner insists PSG man should take his spot in Euro 2024 semi-final vs Spain Kylian MbappeFranceSpain vs FranceSpainEuropean ChampionshipDidier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps has been warned that Kylian Mbappe is "only at 50%" and advised to replace him with Bradley Barcola against Spain.