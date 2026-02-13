Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe panic over? Real Madrid star back in training despite knee injury fears as La Liga top scorer targets Real Sociedad clash
Mbappe overcomes gym-bound frustration
The World Cup winner had been absent from training for the last two days, sparking fears that a recurring knee issue would sideline him for a pivotal stretch of the season. However, his return to group tactical drills suggests that the discomfort in his left knee has subsided enough for him to be included in Alvaro Arbeloa’s plans for the weekend.
Earlier this week, the Madrid hierarchy was on edge after Mbappe was confined to the gym on Wednesday and Thursday. Given his reliance on explosive pace, any inflammation in the joint is treated with the utmost caution by the medical staff. Despite the lack of an official medical report detailing a specific tear, the sight of the striker working with physiotherapists had suggested he was far from match-ready just 48 hours ago.
His return to the pitch on Friday serves as a definitive fitness test. While the club's priority remains keeping him healthy for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Benfica, Mbappe’s own desire to lead the line in domestic competition has seemingly pushed him back into contention for Saturday's home fixture.
Arbeloa manages a balancing act
While Mbappe’s return provides a massive sigh of relief, manager Alvaro Arbeloa is still navigating a significant squad crisis. The Merengues currently sit just one point behind Barcelona in the table, and they cannot afford a slip-up. The challenge is compounded by the fact that Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Eder Militao are all still working through their respective recovery programmes and will miss the clash with La Real.
There was further good news at the training ground, however, as defender Raul Asencio returned to work after a bout of the flu. Although Asencio has been playing through a minor fissure in his tibia lately, Arbeloa may still opt to rotate his backline now that Antonio Rudiger is fully available, especially since Asencio is unavailable for the mid-week trip to Lisbon due to a European suspension.
Academy stars step up to fill the void
Given the heavy injury burden on the senior squad, Arbeloa has once again turned to the academy to bolster his numbers. Youngsters Cestero and Cesar Palacios were integrated into Friday’s high-intensity session, providing much-needed depth as the first team looks to maintain its pursuit of the league title. The inclusion of the academy products highlights the strain on a squad that has seen its depth tested to its absolute limit in recent weeks.
The medical team continues to monitor Mbappe’s reaction to Friday's workload. Returning to the grass is a positive sign, but with the Benfica game looming, the club must decide if starting their talisman against a physical Real Sociedad side is worth the risk of a potential long-term layoff.
Priority remains the Champions League
Ultimately, the "Mbappe alarm" has been downgraded to a status of "monitored caution." The forward remains Madrid's primary source of goals, but the club's DNA is intrinsically linked to European success. Medical staff have been preaching extreme prudence to ensure he is available for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
If Mbappe shows any signs of regression before kick-off, Arbeloa may still choose to utilise him from the bench or rest him entirely. However, for now, the French superstar looks set to defy the earlier fears and take his place on the pitch as Real Madrid aim to reclaim the top spot in La Liga.
