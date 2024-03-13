'Kylian Mbappe has completely lost it' - French influencer claims PSG star has filed 'legal complaint' against him for naming a kebab after World Cup winner
A popular French influencer claims Kylian Mbappe has launched a "legal complaint" for naming one of his kebabs after the Paris Saint-Germain star.
- Influencer hit with legal complaint over Mbappe kebab
- PSG star's lawyers want kebab name change
- Henni says World Cup winner has 'lost it'