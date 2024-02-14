Kylian Mbappe has a Champions League mountain to climb if he is to give PSG the perfect parting gift

The France forward is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer

Is this it then? Is this Kylian Mbappe's last chance to realise his "biggest dream" of firing Paris Saint-Germain to a first Champions League title? Nothing has been decided yet, of course. The path is clear for Mbappe to finally join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, but it was a similar story in 2022 and he ended up staying at Parc des Princes.

It would not be a massive shock to see the notoriously fickle Frenchman have yet another change of heart, particularly as we are seeing more and more reports of Mbappe's entourage being 'underwhelmed' by the financial package Florentino Perez has put together.

But while the idea of PSG losing the world's best player for nothing was once considered "impossible", it now seems probable. So, what are the chances of Mbappe bidding farewell to his hometown club with the perfect parting gift?