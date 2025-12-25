'Chase back a little!' - Kylian Mbappe told he 'cannot compare' to Zinedine Zidane & Real Madrid forward must do more to reach 'icon' status in France

Mbappe will need to raise his game even further in order to land an elusive Ballon d’Or, with a third-place finish in 2023 the best that he has managed in that vote. All-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer competing for that prize, but others have risen above Mbappe.

Pressed on whether he is destined to always miss out on Golden Ball recognition, Leboeuf added: “I don’t like the Ballon d’Or, because for me it doesn’t mean anything. It’s not the best player. The Ballon d’Or is supposedly for the best player in the world. If he wins that, does that make Mbappe the best centre-back in the world? I can tell you Mbappe is really bad at centre-back! It should be called MVP, most valuable player. It is better to have Mbappe than any centre-back in the world, even if it is [William] Saliba - one of the best in the world - because those people bring people to the TV and the stadium. But the best player doesn’t mean anything. It’s a business.

“I really want Mbappe to win the Ballon d’Or because he is an incredible player. But, nowadays, the main players are those that are winning - like Rodri, like before when you could see [Sergio] Busquets, you could see [Toni] Kroos, those players who create the game and work in every position, defensive and offensive, those players that are complete. Without players like that, without N’Golo Kante and Declan Rice, Claude Makelele and Casemiro - he was the best player at Real Madrid, he was doing the dirty job and creating as well - those players are crucial for big teams. It’s insane when we say that - Vitinha and [Joao] Neves at Paris Saint-Germain, [Jordan] Henderson at Liverpool, [Alexis] Mac Allister last season with [Ryan] Gravenberch - those players are more important than any striker that can score 40 goals. It’s going to be hard for Kylian Mbappe and for Erling Haaland. They have to really go for it because next season or the season after, it is going to be done.”