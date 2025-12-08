Kylian Mbappe backed to break Ronaldo record but warned 'nobody will surpass Cristiano' in Real Madrid GOAT stakes

Portuguese icon Ronaldo hit 59 goals for Real in 2013, with Mbappe currently four efforts short of matching that achievement. Quizzed on whether the France international will raise that bar and snatch a record away from CR7, Blancos legend Guti told AS: “It's going to happen, no matter what. We're seeing an incredible version of Mbappe. He's above the team's level. Thanks to him, they win matches, and that makes him a leader within the team. Kylian must continue on this path to bring more players along and see Real Madrid become champions.”

Pressed on whether Mbappe could one day eclipse the achievements of Real’s all-time leading scorer Ronaldo, Guti added: “No one will ever surpass Cristiano. He's a player who has defined an era at Real Madrid and in football because of his consistency. That's the most important thing for any player who wants to dethrone Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi, whom I consider to be on the same level. It's no use having 10 good games and then not showing up when it matters. Those two always delivered. That's the challenge facing Mbappe, Lamine [Yamal], or anyone else who wants to get close to them.”

Real are considered to have become over-reliant on Mbappe this season, with collective standards dipping if he has an off day. Guti admits that is cause for concern, with the ex-Spain international saying: “It shouldn't be like this. Real Madrid has some fantastic players: Vinicius, Bellingham… They can and should score a lot of goals. It's true they contribute to the team's play, but Real Madrid shouldn't rely solely on Mbappe's goals.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!