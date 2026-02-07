Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner pregnant with couple's fifth child as Burnley star finally overcomes marital issues

Walker and Kilner have four boys by the names of Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and Rezon, one, and they have informed their children that their new sibling will also be christened with a name that begins with R.

Walker has put in significant work to reunite with Kilner, having previously gone to Italy on loan with AC Milan to escape media attention.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Kyle returned from Italy last year and since then Annie made it clear to him that she wanted her boys to have another baby sibling. She believes that a baby will help put all their troubles behind them.

“Their family and close friends were shocked when they heard because there are still some issues between them. It's a bit risky because sometimes, a new baby can add more pressure to a marriage. But everybody is very happy for them and doing all they can to support Annie.”

They added: “Annie and Kyle's four boys are very excited about having a new sibling and have been talking about it a lot.”

