Kristie Mewis, Emily Fox and the Women's Super League's 10 best January transfer window deals - ranked

American stars, stand-outs from last year's World Cup and exciting young prospects all arrived into the WSL this winter

Any manager will tell you that the January transfer window is notoriously difficult to operate in, but Women's Super League clubs certainly spent last month making sure it remained of interest with some blockbuster deals secured across the whole division.

With relegation-threatened West Ham signing a United States women's national team star to bolster their chances of survival and Chelsea responding to the devastating ACL injury suffered by Sam Kerr with a transfer that could set a new world-record fee in the women's game, it was a window that was headline-grabbing throughout.

So, which deals impressed the most? GOAL ranks the top 10 transfers made by WSL clubs in January...