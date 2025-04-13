Kevin De Bruyne could STAY in England! Man City midfielder opens door to joining Premier League rival with decision already made to leave Etihad Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne has refused to rule out remaining in the England after his spell with Manchester City comes to a close at the end of this season.
- KDB 'willing to listen to projects'
- City star leaving after 10 seasons
- Comments come out after virtuosic performance against Palace