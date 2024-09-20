Katie Reid: Arsenal & England's Leah Williamson-like teen who has already won big praise from the Lionesses' captain

The 17-year-old impressed throughout the Gunners' pre-season campaign and now looks set for a breakthrough season as the Women's Super League returns

Katie Reid may never get a greater endorsement of her talent than Leah Williamson telling an Oxford Union audience that the teenager is primed to follow in her footsteps and take her place in the Arsenal team in the future. As the Lionesses' captain addressed those in attendance at the university earlier this year, she simply declared: "I now have the job of keeping Katie at bay for as long as possible because she's exceptional and she will take my shirt one day."

Those comments came shortly after Reid had replaced Williamson in the closing stages of a 5-0 victory over Bristol City, thus making her Arsenal debut at the age of 17. With only a few minutes on the pitch, fans didn't get a huge chance to see just what all the hype is about, but they certainly have during the summer.

After playing 90 minutes in the Gunners' match against an A-League Women All-Stars team back in May, Reid was one of the most impressive performers throughout the club's pre-season, showcasing ability that prompted Williamson to double down on her praise for the defender.

"Katie Reid is one of the best young kids I have seen come through," she told Arseblog. "Especially her attitude, she is listening and watching everything. I said to her the other day that she is one of the shyest people I have ever met, but she is too good to be shy. She isn’t going to be left alone much longer, people will talk about her and want to talk to her. I love training with her. She is a big girl but she is wonderful technically and she is Arsenal."

As the new season approaches, Williamson is right. As an opportunity for more first-team action looks set to present itself, Reid is only going to be talked about more and more. This looks likely to a breakthrough campaign for the 17-year-old, one that can excite Arsenal and England fans in equal measure.