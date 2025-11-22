Getty Images Sport
Karim Adeyemi makes his choice! Borussia Dortmund star decides if he wants to join Arsenal or Man Utd this summer
United’s hopes fade despite early contact
According to The Mirror, United have been tracking Adeyemi closely for months, even speaking to his agent Jorge Mendes to gauge his appetite for a Premier League switch. But optimism quickly evaporated once it became clear that the forward favours Arsenal’s project. Moreover, the German club have set a £75 million ($98m) valuation, significantly higher than what United were prepared to pay, and Adeyemi has already told intermediaries that a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is his first choice. His preference leaves United searching for alternatives and further highlights the challenge Amorim faces in persuading top-tier forwards to join a rebuilding side.
Weapons scandal looms Over Adeyemi
Adeyemi issued a public apology following a €450,000 fine for possessing prohibited weapons, a knuckleduster and a taser, which he had received unknowingly as part of an online “mystery box”.
In a candid Instagram statement, he explained: "You have probably seen the headlines about me in the last few days. It is not easy for me to talk about this. At the beginning of 2024, out of carelessness and without really thinking about what I was doing, I ordered a so-called ‘mystery box’ on the internet. It contained items that are not permitted under weapons legislation. Many months later, the package was delivered and ended up unopened at the police station.
"Nevertheless, it was a huge mistake. One that I am very sorry about, that cost me dearly and that I deeply regret. I know that I am in the public eye and have a role model function. I did not live up to that. That is precisely why it hurts me all the more that I acted so recklessly. I have learned more from this than I can put into words. And I promise you that I will avoid such mistakes in the future. Thank you to everyone who still trusts and supports me."
No penalty imposed by Dortmund
The case could have resulted in up to three years in prison under German weapons law, or ten if brass knuckles were involved, but Adeyemi escaped with a financial penalty. The fine was calculated based on his income, leaving him with an entry in the federal register but not a criminal record.
Dortmund have opted against further sanctions. Manager Niko Kovac made that clear: "It is no reason for me to ban him for the next few weeks. I am not his father, but his coach. People should put things into proper perspective. Everything has now been said about it. The focus is clearly on the Bundesliga. He will get our full support for that.”
Managing director Lars Ricken also defended the player’s character, emphasising his remorse and their belief in his promise to avoid future lapses.
"We naturally took the matter very seriously and have since been able to speak with Karim Adeyemi at length and clearly about his behaviour," Ricken told Sky Sport. "He deeply regrets his mistake. However, it must also be taken into account that he had to pay a hefty fine, no one was harmed, and the player continues to be considered to have no criminal record. Karim Adeyemi has firmly promised us that he will not make such a mistake again. We trust him to keep his word."
German federation also weighs in
DFB sporting director Rudi Voller admitted to being blindsided by the situation but urged perspective: "Yes, of course we didn't know [about Adeyemi illegally possessing weapons]. The day after the game in Luxembourg, Lars Ricken called me and told me. He didn't know everything either. Then Julian [Nagelsmann] and I grabbed Karim. We wanted to hear his side of the story. He then tried to explain it to us, more or less.
“We still have the feeling that the lad is developing exceptionally well in the national team. We also live a bit in a time of outrage culture here in Germany…Everyone is always quick to complain, not that I want to sugarcoat it. It's naive or stupid, no matter what you call it."
With contract renewal talks effectively dead, Dortmund now expect a summer sale, and hope the £75m price tag will hold. Arsenal believe he could be a long-term solution for their wide forward positions, especially with Mikel Arteta keen to add pace and penetration to his attack. For United, frustration is familiar. They have pushed hard to identify a forward who can grow alongside Rasmus Hojlund, yet Adeyemi has chosen the red of London instead of Manchester.
