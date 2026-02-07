Getty
Kai Rooney continues to follow in dad Wayne's footsteps after bagging FOUR goals for Man Utd youth academy
Kai's super Saturday
Kai, the 16-year-old son of Wayne, has been in incredible form for the club's youth sides and he followed that up on Saturday with an incredible four-goal haul against Norwich City. United won the game 6-4 in a Premier League Cup semi-final, and Kai posted on Instagram after the game, showing his followers the match ball he earned with his hat-trick.
Kai impressing Carrick
United's interim manager Michael Carrick was present as Kai made his Old Trafford debut in January against Derby County U18s. As he came on, the crowd erupted into chants of "Rooney, Rooney", and the former midfielder watched on alongside his dad Wayne and his mum Coleen.
At the time, Carrick said: "My message of support is that I'm coming along to watch and I'm excited.
"I was lucky enough to play and win the FA Youth Cup when I was young at West Ham.
"It's such an important competition, especially for this club. Young players, Old Trafford under the floodlights, feeling what it means, a bit of expectation."
Kai, by comparison, has said: "I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages.
"I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."
Big money on offer
Per The Sun, Kai has been offered a huge contract worth around £50,000-per-year, plus a signing-on bonus yearly.
His father has revealed that after making his debut, Rooney Jr's main comment was that "the pitch was massive".
He added on his podcast: “Kai got moved up to the under-18s squad for the Youth Cup and it was great to see him come on.
“It brought back memories of when I played in the Youth Cup for Everton. It was a proud moment and I’m delighted for him.
“Hopefully he continues that and he can have a good run with the team.”
What comes next?
Rooney Jr will hope to match his dad by making his way into the United first-team. Rooney Sr, of course, ended his career as the club's record goalscorer with 253 goals. If Kai can get anywhere near that, he'll have had an incredible career.
