'Just getting started' - Ryan Reynolds sends out message as Hollywood star celebrates five years at Wrexham with Rob Mac

Phil Parkinson has played a significant role in guiding Wrexham up the leagues, and the owners have claimed he has a "job for life", should he want it.

Mac said: "I don't know [if] I have the words to fully describe how integral Phil has been to the story and success of Wrexham.

"Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don't see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn't make any sense.

"He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he's got the job for life. Unless he finds another job he wants to go off and do, he's our coach. He's our manager. He's our guy.

"I know that sounds silly and maybe irresponsible to say publicly, but the truth is that's how we feel. And we have always worn our hearts on our sleeves. Always been as honest as possible."

He added: "What we said from day one is we want to build a sustainable model.

"If anyone looks at the economics of what the club is right now, just by nature of how we got here, it's not sustainable.

"But that's only because the infrastructure hasn't been there for generations. So, what we are trying to do is plant the seeds so that, yes, we can be successful now, but 50 years or 100 years from now, those seeds become trees and a fully sustainable model.

"Do I want to come and see us win the Premier League? Yes. Do I want to win the Champions League? Yes. But, if Wrexham, as a town, is unsuccessful while we are thriving, we have failed."