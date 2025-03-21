Another Gunner down! Jurrien Timber becomes latest Arsenal star to pull out of international duties as Netherlands defender struck with illness ahead of Spain rematch
Arsenal star Jurrien Timber has pulled out of international duties as the Netherlands defender has been struck with illness ahead of Spain rematch.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Timber has fallen ill on international duty
- Was absent during the 2-2 draw in Rotterdam
- Shall not travel to Valencia for the second leg