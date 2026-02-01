Jurgen Klopp wanted Man City job as Pep Guardiola's assistant! Pep Lijnders opens up on hilarious conversation with ex-Liverpool boss over summer switch to Etihad Stadium

In the summer of 2025, Lijnders was offered the assistant manager's job at City, opening up the possibility of working with Guardiola in addition to his previous experience with Klopp. However, City's modern rivalry with Liverpool made Lijnders hesitate over taking the gig and so he sought advice from his former boss at Anfield.

When asked by reporters if it was a difficult decision, Lijnders replied: "Do you want my political answer? No, of course not. The moment Pep called, and the feeling he gave me about what he wanted to do with the team by bringing me in, the trust he already had before we discussed how it would look - that made the decision much easier.

"But you cannot put away 10 years of Liverpool that easily. But I'm really proud to come to a club of this magnitude, so successful over the last 10 years and with a manager that defined football. When I spoke with Jurgen he was so clear: 'If you don't do it, I will take the assistant job!'

"When I go to Anfield [next week] it will be special, maybe more special for my family than me. But my mindset is to win and to try to beat them."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!