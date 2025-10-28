Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp holds secret meeting as ex-Liverpool coach aims to lure key figure away from Bundesliga club
Klopp’s secret meeting as Salzburg hunt new sporting director
Klopp has reportedly taken personal charge of RB Salzburg’s search for a new sporting director following Schroder’s move to Borussia Monchengladbach. According to Bild, Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer recently held a secret meeting with Hoffenheim sporting director Schicker. The 39-year-old Austrian has emerged as the frontrunner for the Salzburg role after impressing with his work at both Sturm Graz and Hoffenheim.
Schicker has been on Salzburg’s radar for several months, with report suggesting that discussions have already been ongoing well before Schroder’s departure was finalised. Hoffenheim are said to have been informed about the talks, while the subject has reportedly become “a controversial topic” even inside the dressing room. The situation highlights Klopp’s growing influence across Red Bull’s football operations, as he looks to appoint trusted football executives capable of maintaining the group’s competitive structure across Europe.
Schicker’s reputation on the rise in Austria and Germany
Schicker’s reputation has soared in recent years thanks to his sharp transfer acumen and squad-building vision. During his spell with Sturm Graz, he helped lead the club to a stunning domestic league and cup double in 2024, marking one of the greatest achievements in their modern history. That success prompted Hoffenheim to lure him to Germany, where he quickly stabilised the club following a near-relegation campaign.
According to Bild, Klopp is highly impressed with Schicker’s work in Austria and Germany, viewing him as an ideal figure to help Salzburg sustain their dominance in the Austrian Bundesliga and further develop their player pipeline to Leipzig. Schicker has already met with Klopp, the report revealed, underlining that the meeting was key in Red Bull’s plan to reshape their sporting structure.
Hoffenheim’s internal turmoil adds fuel to the exit rumours
While Schicker’s work at Hoffenheim has been widely praised, unrest behind the scenes could accelerate his departure. Bild reports that the relationship between Hoffenheim’s management and club patron Dietmar Hopp has become increasingly "strained," largely due to recent controversies involving player agent Roger Wittmann and former youth director Dirk Mack.
Schicker was reportedly a key figure in the internal decision to impose stadium bans on both individuals, a move that infuriated Hopp, who publicly branded the management’s handling of his close associate Wittmann as “a complete disgrace.” Such internal conflicts have left Schicker disillusioned, with the Red Bull project now appearing as a more stable and attractive opportunity.
Furthermore, the 39-year-old’s right-hand man, Paul Pajduch, is also being linked with an exit. Reports suggest that the duo could move together to Salzburg, potentially reshaping the Austrian club’s entire recruitment and sporting setup. For Hoffenheim, losing Schicker would be a major blow, given how swiftly he rebuilt the club’s competitive structure after years of decline.
Klopp playing key role in Red Bull restructuring
Klopp’s involvement in Salzburg’s internal affairs marks a new phase in his post-Liverpool career. Having taken over at Red Bull earlier this year, the 58-year-old is now tasked with overseeing strategic direction across the group’s clubs, from Salzburg and Leipzig to New York and Bragantino.
His pursuit of Schicker underscores a shift toward a more unified Red Bull football model, one that could streamline decision-making and foster synergy between the clubs. Klopp’s fingerprints are already visible in several internal discussions, and this appointment could be the first major personnel move under his supervision.
Although Klopp continues to downplay a potential return to management, his behind-the-scenes role demonstrates that his influence on the European football landscape remains immense. As for Liverpool, growing uncertainty under Arne Slot and Klopp’s continued visibility in the football world have inevitably sparked rumours of an Anfield reunion.
His recent comments: “I said I will never coach a different team in England, so if I return, it would be Liverpool. Theoretically, it is possible,” have only heightened public curiosity about his long-term ambitions. For now, however, Klopp’s focus appears firmly on Red Bull’s global football ecosystem and the next generation of executives capable of sustaining its competitive edge.
If the move materialises, Schicker could be appointed as Salzburg’s new sporting director as early as the January transfer window, giving him time to prepare for the summer market. His departure would leave Hoffenheim scrambling for a replacement amid an already tense internal atmosphere.
