'Blame me!' - Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool owners FSG and insists splashing the cash would not have won more trophies as exit looms

'Blame me!' - Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool owners FSG and insists splashing the cash would not have won more trophies as exit loomsRichard Mills(C)GettyImagesJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersJurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool owners FSG and says splashing the cash would not have won the Reds more trophies ahead of his impending exit.Klopp to leave Liverpool this summerDefends transfer policy of owners FSGGerman to "blame" for not winning more