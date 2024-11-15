Julio Soler: Why Man Utd & Liverpool are set to battle for Argentina's teenage Olympics star who has already rubbed shoulders with Lionel Messi

The talented full-back looks destined for a switch to Europe after a remarkable rise to stardom in his homeland with Lanus

The Premier League, and more specifically Manchester United, has a strong history when it comes to Argentine players. The Red Devils have regularly raided the Albiceleste's talent pool down the years, bringing in the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Heinze, Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero, while Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez are currently representing the reigning world champions at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that the Red Devils have their eye on another promising Argentina starlet in the form of Julio Soler, who is already earning senior international recognition at the tender age of 19. Soler has been playing regular football for Lanus in Argentina's Primera Division for two years, and he looks ready to take the next step in his fledgling career.

The Premier League seemingly beckons for Soler, but it's by no means a foregone conclusion that United will win the race for his signature. That's because Liverpool are also said to be huge admirers of the teenager, and a bidding war between two of English football's biggest clubs could be on the cards next summer if he stays on his current trajectory.

It's no exaggeration to say that Soler has the potential to be a leading figure for Argentina's next generation, and GOAL is here to explain what makes him such an exciting prospect...