Germany 'can't handle being attacked!' - Julian Nagelsmann refuses to shout at his players as coach reveals half-time team talk after shaky display against Luxembourg
Germany edged out Luxembourg
Four-time world champions Germany survived an unsettling evening on Friday as Nick Woltemade's brace proved decisive in a match that will raise far more questions than it answers for Nagelsmann. A 2-0 win over minnows Luxembourg was ultimately enough to keep the Germans on track in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, but the performance itself was scattered, lethargic and lacked cohesion, particularly in the first half.
With the three points, Germany head into the final group game as favourites to book their tickets to North America next year. They are currently tied on 12 points with Slovakia, which means that Nagelsmann's side will directly qualify for the flagship competition with a win or a draw.
Nagelsmann reveals half-time team talk
Nagelsmann was asked how, after such a shaky and goalless first-half, he knew what to say to bring out the best of his players in the second period.
Speaking to reporters, the Germany head coach said: "I asked myself the same question at the end of the first half, how I should dribble up there. In the end, I do get the feeling that the team can't handle it when you go at it really hard. Honestly, we all want to be successful together. I've already engaged the players and simply demonstrated some things again, staying focused on the content. I also announced beforehand that I wouldn't raise my voice. We implemented the game better in the second half, focusing on winning through our tactics."
Nagelsmann added: "Luxembourg caused us a lot of problems, especially in the first 30 minutes. It was more difficult than you sometimes hope for. We're under pressure in the group. In the end, we have to win the games. First and foremost, we need to win games; that's crucial because it builds self-belief. We simply have to win the game on Monday, and then we can discuss everything else."
Nagelsmann spoke highly of Sane
Leroy Sane contributed with the assist for Woltemade's opening goal at the start of the second half, before setting up a perfect pass for Ridle Baku, who, in turn, fed the Newcastle star for his second goal.
Praising Sane's performance after the match, Germany coach said: "He had two good actions that led to two goals. He had a few moments in the first half. He played a good game, had two decisive actions, and that's what it's all about in the end."
Sane, on the other hand, told the media: "I'm happy that I was able to repay Julian's trust to some extent. We had very good talks. Julian knows how I tick. That's normal, that's football, it's part of the game. I can't complain, I can only do my own thing. The World Cup is my big goal."
Before the game the 38-year-old head coach had issued a warning to the winger as he said: "If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, then it would be significantly more difficult for him. He knows that there aren't an unlimited number of opportunities to prove himself at the national team level. I told him that openly. Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now. His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Super Lig and in the Champions League. But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."
Do-or-die game for Germany
Germany stars need to work on their shortcomings in the next couple of days as there will be no scope for mistakes in their final group game against Slovakia on November 17. It's a must-win game for European giants to book their direct berth in the World Cup next year, although a draw will also suffice.
