'Depends on your daughter!' - Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer demanding he build West Ham team around Jarrod Bowen as he calls on former EastEnders actor to 'push' England star's fiancé Dani
Julen Lopetegui has responded to Danny Dyer's demand to build his West Ham team around his daughter Dani's fiancé Jarrod Bowen.
- Dyer wants Lopetegui to build team around Bowen
- West Ham boss responds to ex-EastEnders star
- Says both men need to push England star