‘Didn’t insult him’ - Jude Bellingham defended by Carlo Ancelotti over Valencia red card as Real Madrid boss labels last-gasp no-goal chaos ‘unprecedented’
Carlo Ancelotti swiftly came to Jude Bellingham's defence over his red card against Valencia, insisting the midfielder "did not insult" the referee.
- Bellingham found the net just seconds after final whistle
- Referee ended match while ball was still in play
- Ancelotti defended player after straight red