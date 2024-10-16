Jude Bellingham admits he's been left 'lost for words' by Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr but insists he's 'earned' the right to play alongside Real Madrid superstars
Jude Bellingham says he is often "lost for words" by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, but hopes he has a similar effect on his Real Madrid co-stars.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham, Mbappe & Vinicius together at Madrid
- England star admits his team-mates shock him
- He believes he leaves them equally impressed