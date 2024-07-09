'Didn't smell good' - Jose Mourinho gives strong take on Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal's failure at Euro 2024 as he sends 'no improvement' message to Roberto Martinez Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean ChampionshipJose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho claims Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign “didn’t smell good”, with Cristiano Ronaldo & Co only making it to the quarter-finals.