Is Jose Mourinho perfect for Liverpool? Why Portuguese ‘won’t be fazed by following Jurgen Klopp’ as Dietmar Hamann talks up surprise move for ‘winner’ in new era at Anfield
Jose Mourinho “won’t be fazed by following Jurgen Klopp” and may end up being the perfect choice for Liverpool, says formers Reds star Dietmar Hamann.
- German tactician stepping down in the summer
- Successor required in demanding role
- Portuguese out of work & waiting on offers