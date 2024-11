Jose Mourinho's incredible "smells bad" rant aimed at VAR official Atilla Karaoglan after Fenerbahce's win over Trabzonspor has landed him in trouble.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fenerbahce left it late against Trabzonspor

Mourinho slammed VAR team after the match

Has been fined and banned for his outburst Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below