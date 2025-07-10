Jose Mourinho eyeing Arsenal raid! Fenerbahce boss keen to sign Gunners winger this summer with €20m asking price set

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard as part of his efforts to reshape the Turkish side’s frontline. With the departure of multiple key players, Fenerbahce are undergoing a significant attacking rebuild. Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to his parent club Al-Ahli Saudi FC after an underwhelming loan spell in Istanbul, while veteran forward Dusan Tadic has exited the club following the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal have set a price tag of €20 million

