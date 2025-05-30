Where should Johnny Cardoso go next? USMNT and Real Betis star at center of summer transfer saga with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona all interested

The 23-year-old is one of La Liga's hottest commodities on the market, and the next move he makes will be crucial for his development

Will Johnny Cardoso be playing at the Metropolitano, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Camp Nou next season? The U.S. international and Real Betis standout is drawing widespread interest after a breakout La Liga campaign, with clubs in both Spain and England reportedly pursuing a summer move.

The 23-year-old led Betis to their first major European final in the club's history, as he and the Spanish outfit were named runners-up in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday after falling to Premier League side Chelsea in the final of the competition. It all but appears it was his final match for the club, too, as rumors and speculation about his next landing spot are heating up.

Named to Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man CONCACAF Gold Cup training squad, Cardoso is being factored into playing a large role for his country this summer due to numerous midfield absences on the U.S. squad, including both Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah. With a potential breakout camp with the USMNT on the horizon, and transfer rumors swirling nonstop, the next few months are beginning to look like a stretch that could define his role for club and country in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly named Cardoso as their top transfer target this summer, while La Liga rivals and Champions League semifinalists Barcelona were reportedly keen to bring him to Catalonia in recent months, too. Then, in England, Tottenham reportedly agreed a prearranged fee with Betis in January to acquire Cardoso this summer - but recent reports have surfaced saying Cardoso is not interested in joining Ange Postecoglou's men.

But what's the best choice for him ahead of this crucial summer?

GOAL takes a look at the active options on the table, delivering a verdict.