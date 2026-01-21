Getty Images Sport
Jobe Bellingham brutally told 'he'd be working in a call centre if Jude wasn't his brother' as Borussia Dortmund man torn apart by fans after 'horrendous' Champions League display at Tottenham
Bellingham suffers as Dortmund lose to beleaguered Spurs
Dortmund headed into Tuesday's fixture as favourites to take all three points, with speculation around the future of Tottenham manager Thomas Frank dominating the pre-match build-up. With Spurs down in 14th in the Premier League after a shocking 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend, BVB appeared primed to deliver the final hammer blow to Frank and possibly consign him to the sack, but instead, Niko Kovac's side were poor.
Romero scored his fifth goal of the season in all competitions and the hosts were then handed a major boost when Svensson received a red card following VAR intervention for catching Odobert's calf with a studs-up challenge. Solanke soon made it 2-0 and the second half was a procession as Tottenham saw out the victory that majorly improved their chances of securing a top-eight finish and qualifying automatically for the Champions League knockout stages.
For Dortmund, however, the evening was a disaster. They failed to conjure up many scoring opportunities even before the red card and, now sat in 12th place, face the prospect of having to participate in a knockout stage play-off tie.
Fans rip 'mediocre' Bellingham
Bellingham took the brunt of the criticism on social media, with some fans and onlookers providing particularly damning reviews of the ex-Sunderland star's performance on his return to England.
@7watert wrote: "Jobe Bellingham would be working in a call centre if Jude wasn’t his brother, he is shocking."
@Craigquinny1875 added: "Jobe Bellingham is f***ing horrendous btw never a Dortmund level footballer."
@MusialaEra said: "Jobe Bellingham has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Jude Bellingham than a Szmodics or a Eccles. A 0/10 on his best day. Overrated."
@david_gipp also wrote: "How the f*** is jobe Bellingham playing champions league ,he is national league level."
@TanguyNdembele simply concluded: "Jobe Bellingham is incredibly mediocre."
Jobe struggling to make mark at Dortmund
Jobe's brother Jude has become one of modern football's most recognisable faces, impressing during his spell at Dortmund before enjoying an incredible goal-laden first season with Real Madrid. The England star scored 23 goals in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu and netted another 15 the following term. He has already won a La Liga title and the 2023-24 Champions League as well as Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup honours.
However, while still only 20 years of age, things have not gone quite as well for Jobe early in his professional career. Moving to Dortmund after helping Sunderland achieve promotion to the Premier League, the midfielder has not yet managed to step out of his brother's shadow and there was off-field drama earlier in the season when his parents reportedly tried to confront Dortmund boss Kovac over their son's lack of regular game time.
BVB hoping to push Bayern in Bundesliga title race
Dortmund look likely to be Bayern's main competitors for the Bundesliga title in the second half of the season, but they have a lot of work to do if they are to seriously threaten the reigning champions. Harry Kane and Co are already 11 points clear of their Klassiker rivals and look unlikely to squander such a dominant position.
For Jobe, he'll be hopeful of putting a difficult night against Tottenham behind him before Dortmund's next game, which is a trip to Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.
