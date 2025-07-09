'I think it was a dream' - Joao Pedro delights in Chelsea debut as Brazilian apologises to former club Fluminense after Club World Cup victory

Joao Pedro made a "dream" debut for Chelsea as he scored a brace in the club's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday. Pedro issued an apology to his boyhood club but expressed his delight after firing Chelsea into the final in his first game since joining the Blues from Brighton.

Apologised to Fluminense

