Ritabrata Banerjee

Jess Park fires Man City to vital victory as Lionesses star Lauren Hemp lands assist on return from injury in narrow WSL win against Leicester to keep Women's Champions League hopes alive

Manchester City WomenLeicester City WFCLeicester City WFC vs Manchester City WomenWSL

Jess Park and Lauren Hemp combined to hand Manchester City an important win as they edged out Leicester 1-0 in WSL.

  • Man City edged out Leicester City 1-0
  • Hemp registered an assist on return from injury
  • Jess Park scored the all-important winner
