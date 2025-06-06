Jeremy Monga: The wonderkid winger who Leicester are fighting to keep out of Chelsea, Man City & Real Madrid's clutches

England's prolific conveyor belt of attacking talent is showing no signs of slowing down production, with Leicester City prodigy Jeremy Monga the latest youngster primed to shine on the biggest stage - either on home soil or abroad. Just 15 years old, the winger has seemingly nailed down a place in the Foxes' first-team squad, and now the sky is the limit.
A fearless, mesmeric and technical dribbler with the end product to match, Monga's exploits across his budding career to date belie his young years - and some of Europe's big hitters are already sitting up and taking notice as his contract ticks down, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Leicester have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of the gems of their academy, but it's one they might just win in the short-term. Here's everything you need to know about England's latest wonderkid...