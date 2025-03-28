Jean-Philippe Mateta to wear Petr Cech style helmet on return to Crystal Palace action following horror head injury sustained against Millwall
Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to make his return in a custom protective helmet, similar to the one famously worn by former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.
- Mateta had 25 stitches following a horror challenge
- Has recovered and will be back in action on Saturday
- Will wear protective headgear similar to Cech