Jadon Sancho drops cryptic Instagram message as Man Utd flop fails to reignite career on loan at Aston Villa
Sancho has struggled for league starts at Villa
Sancho struggled to transfer his impressive Bundesliga performances to the Premier League following his big-money move to United four-and-a-half years ago. The England international briefly returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2024 having been excluded from the United squad by then-boss Erik ten Hag.
Dortmund had looked into re-signing Sancho but were unable to agree a fee with the Premier League side for the 25-year-old. Instead, Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan and while the Blues had an obligation to make the switch permanent for £25m, the west London outfit opted against exercising their option to sign the forward, paying a £5m penalty in the process.
The English wideman, who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, joined Villa on loan over the summer as he sought to reignite his stuttering career, but has struggled for game time at Villa Park this season under head coach Unai Emery. Indeed, Sancho is yet to start a league match for the Villans, with all seven outings coming from the bench, though he has featured prominently in the Europa League, starting four of Villa's six European games so far.
Sancho 'on a mission' for the second half of the season
And Sancho has since made a rare Instagram post, featuring a series of 11 photos and messages. "You gotta serve a purpose to be around me in my new season. It's real personal," one message read.
"Distance. Silence. Peace," another outlined, while a third simply read: "On a mission."
Despite a lack of game time at Villa Park, however, Emery has hinted that Sancho could play a significant role in the second half of the season. Emery's Villa side are flying high in the Premier League, and currently sit third, just three points off top spot, despite a five-game winless run to kick off the campaign.
Yet with the games coming thick and fast, Emery is set to call upon every player in his squad as Villa look to enjoy another memorable season under the Spaniard. And the former Arsenal boss stated that 'in the second part of the season, I believe in him' earlier this week.
Emery drops Sancho hint for 2026
Emery admitted that Sancho needs to recapture his best form, and last week said of the on-loan star: "Jadon is still being young, he has had an amazing career and is now in a moment where he needs help to recover his best performance. I have this challenge with him, he has this challenge with me as well.
"Of course, he is not playing all the minutes I think he has to. But in the second part of the season, I believe in him. He is really being demanding [of] himself to try to get his best moment this season with us. He has that challenge with me and himself, and with the club as well. I believe in him and hopefully we can get it."
Sancho isn't the only on-loan player struggling for game time at Villa Park, with Harvey Elliott unable to force his way into Emery's plans. Elliott, like Sancho, moved to Villa for the rest of the season over the summer with regular minutes at Liverpool hard to come by.
The 22-year-old's move included a clause that meant Villa would make the switch permanent for £35m if Elliott made 10 appearances for Emery's side.
Elliott's options are limited
However, Elliot has made just five appearances for Villa since joining from Liverpool, and ahead of the Europa League win over FC Basel earlier this month, Emery confirmed that the club won't be signing the England U21 Euros winner permanently.
"We are speaking with him and about his situation. He is not here with us," Emery said of Elliott in the build up to the 2-1 victory over the Swiss side. "First, my decision and also the situation. He is on loan playing with us, but he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract.
"Hopefully we can get the best for him and the best for us. I respect him as a player and as a person. He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him. Hopefully we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not."
Elliott, however, is hampered by FIFA rules that means a player can only play for two clubs in a football season. The youngster made two appearances for parent side Liverpool prior to securing his move to Villa, which means Elliott's options are limited to remaining at Villa Park or returning to Anfield for the second half of the campaign.
