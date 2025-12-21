Jack Grealish reveals surprise hobby he has taken up with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Grealish has revealed that he has taken up horticulture as a regular pastime, spending time growing vegetables with his partner, Attwood, at their Cheshire mansion. The footballer made the admission as part of a planning-related application connected to the grounds of his £5.6 million property in Chelford.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, disclosed the details in paperwork submitted to Cheshire East Council. The application seeks a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development, which confirms that certain activities taking place on the land do not require planning permission.

Within the documentation, Grealish outlined how different areas of the extensive estate are used, noting that vegetable growing has become a routine part of family life. The allotment-style gardens are part of the wider grounds, which span almost 10 acres and feature multiple recreational areas alongside landscaped green spaces.