Jack Grealish Manchester City 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Jack Grealish challenged to 'make this place his own' after miserable spell for Man City as club legend admits England star could be sold after failing to 'find a style'

J. GrealishManchester CityTransfersPremier League

Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne admits that Jack Grealish could be sold this summer after failing to "find a style" that suits him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Has gone over a year without Premier League goal
  • Starting berths proving hard to come by
  • Transfer questions asked ahead of summer window
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match